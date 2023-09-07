Runway for Rise fundraiser aims to let creativity shine

Photo courtesy Dee McPeek

Michela Marsh, Stephanie Shepherd and Tanya Quinn, forming the “We Can Do It” team, plan to wow the guests at Runway for Rise on Sept. 30.

By Dee McPeek | Rise Above Violence

This new fundraiser for Rise Above Violence, Runway for Rise, is intended to be a unique ladies night out where creativity will shine. Our guiding principle for participating teams is “Frugal but Fabulous.” They have been asked to spend no more than $40 on their creations while letting their imaginations run wild.

Repurposed items from local thrift shops will become part of their outfits, along with the required duct tape, trash bag and item from nature. With the lineup of inventive Pagosa women on these teams, we anticipate some surprises and amazements for our audience. Get your $75 reserved tickets and $50 general admission tickets at riseaboveviolence.org. Contact Dee McPeek at (970) 317-3224 if you have any questions.

While we expect it will be difficult to choose, guests will be asked to vote for one team that has used the required elements the most creatively. Those votes will be tallied and the winning team will take home the Creative Catwalk Award. They will get the award and bragging rights for one year when they will return it to be awarded to next year’s winner. With their team name and year on the award, they will be forever remembered for their innovative response to our fashion challenge.

We are looking for great volunteers to help our guests have the best time. If you are interested in helping, we will keep you busy but also give you time to watch the show. Contact Ronnie Doctor at (970) 946-6367 for details.

Volunteers are also crucial as victim advocates for Rise. While volunteering offers vital help to those in need, the Mayo Clinic and Harvard Health agree that the benefits can be even greater for you, the volunteer. Rise Above Violence will be hosting a new victim advocate training session this September. Call Jennifer at (970) 264-1129, ext. 6 or email her at jennifer@riseaboveviolence.org to learn more and get involved in this especially rewarding occupation.