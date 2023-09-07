Registration open for 

Sept. 16 Color Run

PREVIEW photo

By Joanne Irons | Aspen House and Aspen Services

The Aspen House Color Run is ColorFest Saturday morning, Sept. 16, beginning at 8 a.m. in Yamaguchi Park at 684 S. 5th St.

It is exactly what it says: a fun 5k run or walk. Costumes are encouraged as there will be prizes in many categories. Registration ends at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. There is no cost for children ages 0-6. The cost is $20 for ages 7- 17 and $30 for ages 18-99.

This fun race is hosted by the nonprofit A Safe Place in Pagosa Inc. (dba Aspen House and Aspen Services) and is an event for the entire family. Run, walk or baby stroller your way through our 5k course. This is an untimed event.

At several color stations, you can get your white T-Shirt color splashed by our volunteers. The course is very user-friendly, scenic and mostly flat, so it can be completed by all. Enjoy the Riverwalk and the colorful balloon ascension. There will be awards/prizes for costumes, so be creative and come decked out for some colorful fun.

Sign up online at https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/PagosaSprings/ColorFestColorRunWalk5k. Pre-race package pickup is at PS FROYO, 459 Lewis St., from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday evening to get your white T-shirt.

All proceeds benefit the building of a home and providing services for adults with developmental disabilities in Pagosa Springs.