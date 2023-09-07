Pagosa Peak Genealogical Society to hear from author

Annie Jackson

By Carolyn Paschal | Pagosa Peak Genealogical Society

The Pagosa Peak Genealogical Society is pleased to welcome Annie Jackson as its speaker at the Sept. 9 meeting.

Jackson is a young adult author who enjoys writing across genres, including high fantasy, science fiction and urban fantasy. She developed the Agile First Draft method as the thesis for her master’s degree in creative writing.

Many writers feel overwhelmed or intimidated when they consider writing a book. Jackson will share her Agile First Draft method, which breaks with the traditional “butt-in-chair-hands-on-keyboard” approach. Instead, Jackson will walk through a more strategic technique.

An agile first draft breaks a book down into individual story elements of plot, setting and character. Her presentation will also incorporate research as a vital part of drafting a genealogy book.

The Pagosa Peak Genealogical Society meets at the Community United Methodist Church at 434 Lewis St. Our meetings begin at 10 a.m. The public is welcome to attend the meeting via Zoom. For a link to join the meeting, you can contact Dan Senjem, desenjem@yahoo.com, or Carolyn Paschal, carolynpaschal@gmail.com.