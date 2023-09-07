Mountain Chile Cha Cha: a must-attend celebration of fall

Photo courtesy Jacque Aragon

By Jacque Aragon | Mountain Chile Cha Cha

The Mountain Chile Cha Cha is a highly anticipated, day-long celebration that will delight attendees of all ages.

This exciting event boasts an impressive lineup of activities, including a free concert, a green chile cook-off and tasting, a refreshing morning trail race, a margarita contest and a Mexican beer garden.

In addition, various mouth-watering food trucks will be on-site offering delectable cuisines.

Cha Cha goers will also be able to enjoy live music with Latin rhythms and savor the tantalizing aroma of on-site roasted green chile.

With so much to see and experience, the Mountain Chile Cha Cha is an absolute must-attend celebration of fall and our town’s cultural heritage.

See you at the Cha Cha on Saturday, Sept. 23.