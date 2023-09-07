Photo courtesy Jane Lewis

Members of the San Juan Pi Beta Phi alumnae club were hosted by Joni Rose at the Alley House Grille Aug. 30 for a delightful gathering that enabled the ladies to pay their annual dues for the 2023-2024 school year while enjoying an afternoon of camaraderie and catch-up conversations. A highlight of the event was visiting with Constance Clark, a former Pagosa resident now living in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Left to right standing: Patty Brown, Joni Rose, Carole Howard, Kelly Maestas, Mary Rothchild and Laurie Williams. Left to right seated: Melissa McDonald, Lisa Scott, Constance Clark and Paula Tennant.