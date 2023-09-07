Members of the San Juan Pi Beta Phi alumnae club 

25
Photo courtesy Jane Lewis

Members of the San Juan Pi Beta Phi alumnae club were hosted by Joni Rose at the Alley House Grille Aug. 30 for a delightful gathering that enabled the ladies to pay their annual dues for the 2023-2024 school year while enjoying an afternoon of camaraderie and catch-up conversations. A highlight of the event was visiting with Constance Clark, a former Pagosa resident now living in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Left to right standing: Patty Brown, Joni Rose, Carole Howard, Kelly Maestas, Mary Rothchild and Laurie Williams. Left to right seated: Melissa McDonald, Lisa Scott, Constance Clark and Paula Tennant. 

