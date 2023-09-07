Healthy Archuleta food drive set for Sept. 9

Healthy Archuleta

Please join us on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Pagosa Springs City Market in sharing food with our neighbors who visit the food pantries.

Community food-sharing opportunities allow us to gather together to support our community as a whole.

Healthy Archuleta invites you to a food drive on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Market. Those who are able to are encouraged to share what they can to help the Food Distribution Center better support the Archuleta County Food Pantry Network with foods that our neighbors can use.

Join Healthy Archuleta in supporting the food security of our local community. A collection table will be set up at the store with a list of food items that our neighbors can use this fall and volunteers ready to collect donations.

These items will help stock the shelves of the Food Distribution Center, which supports the food pantries in Archuleta County. Come participate in a community food sharing opportunity. Additionally, monetary donations made during the event will be used to purchase additional food items.

If you would like to make donations of nonperishable food items before or after the food drive, there is a collection bin at the UPS store near City Market. For more information on the Healthy Archuleta food drive, visit https://www.foodcoalition4archuleta.org/food-drive.html.

Thank you, Archuleta County, for your continued kind and generous support of our community in the beautiful San Juan mountains.