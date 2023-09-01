Get your tickets for multiple Chamber events

By Mary Jo Coulehan | Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce

The Pagosa Springs Adventure Raffle is in full swing and now tickets are available on the Chamber’s website.

The annual raffle has some modifications this year. Most important is that the raffle will continue until Dec.16, and the winners will be drawn at the Old Fashion Christmas event at 6 p.m. at the Visitor Center. You do not need to be present to win. Along with purchasing your tickets online, you can purchase tickets in person at the Chamber offices Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. We will also be at upcoming events such as ColorFest and other community events.

Also new this year are the prizes that will be offered. While the Polaris RZR will not be up for raffle, you now have five chances to win a myriad of prizes. The first-place prize is a Kona 130 mountain e-bike, which is a stunner of a bike. Second place is an Alpacka raft, Mule version, which is geared toward the hunters and fishers, with paddles, pump and two area-guided fishing trips. Other prizes include two chances to win five unrestricted ski passes combined with a year soaking pass. And not to be outdone, there will also be a $1,000 shopping spree. These fabulous prizes would suit any outdoor person.

Tickets are only one ticket for $5, three tickets for $10 or seven tickets for $20. Don’t miss your chance to get entered into the drawing for these fabulous prizes. The Chamber holds this event every year to promote our community and help our organization, which receives no government funding or grants. We are funded through Chamber membership and the community events we produce including ColorFest, the Car Show, the Park to Park Artisan Market and WinterFest.

Remember, you can’t win if you don’t play. Come and visit us at the Chamber on Hot Springs Boulevard or buy your tickets online at www.pagosachamber.com.

ColorFest tickets

While we have already sold out of the VIP tickets for the Passport to Pagosa Wine and Food Festival on Sept. 15, we still have a few general admission tickets available to this event. We also have tickets for the Bands and Brews event on Sept. 16. You may purchase a beer-tasting ticket, which allows you a beer-tasting collectible glass and access to our wonderful breweries, or a general admission ticket. A general admission ticket allows you entrance to the event, the opportunity to listen to the music, and wine by the glass will be sold.

The entertainment this year at all the events is spectacular. On Sept. 15, Pagosa’s own Bob Hemenger will work his musical magic. On Sept. 16, we welcome The Bobby Miller band from Denver and headlining will be Garrett LeBeau from Austin. From rock and roll to blues and funk, the music is certainly an added attraction to all the weekend’s events.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.pagosachamber.com. Click on the ColorFest graphic and that will take you to the ticketing page.

If you are inclined to volunteer, we still have spaces available at both events. From selling merchandise and raffle tickets to registration or serving food or other beverages, we have a space for you. Benefits include attending the event and other perks. You can sign up to volunteer through the same website link as the ticketing page; just click on the Volunteer Sign-up link instead.

This popular community event is quickly approaching as we feel the cooler weather greeting us in the mornings and more temperate temperatures holding throughout the day. We thank all our businesses that are already participating in hosting our hot air balloon pilots, brewers and visitors. We look forward to a great weekend as we say, “Oh, the Colors You’ll See.”