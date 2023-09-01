Cards of  Thanks

Arnold family

A big thank you to Vets for Vets Pagosa Springs for the wonderful memorial service for Bob. Everything was done with dignity and pride. Also the San Juan Squadron for their moving missing man fly-by. Pagosa is special.

The Arnold family

Main street

The Main Street Advisory Board would like to thank all of the community members, advisory board members, and Archuleta County School District employees that came out to clean up Main Street in front of the Pagosa Springs Middle School in advance of the upcoming school year. Thank you to the volunteers and community support; shall this be just the beginning of great things powered by Main Street Pagosa.