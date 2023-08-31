Hats off to Habitat ladies’ luncheon set for Saturday

Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County

Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County

Join us Saturday, Sept. 9, for our annual fundraiser, “Hats off to Habitat!”

The ladies-only event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ross Aragon Community Center. With this larger space, we have more than doubled our capacity compared to last year, so grab your best gals and let’s raise some money for workforce homeownership in our community.

All the funds raised at this event stay in Archuleta County.

Tickets are sold in advance only at www.HatsOfftoHabitat.EventBrite.com or via the link on our website: www.Habitatarchuleta.org. For $350, purchase a table of eight for you and some friends, or purchase individual seats for $60 apiece.

The event is fiesta themed, so wear your brightest colors, biggest skirt and your finest cowgirl boots. Entertainment this year will come in a variety of packages and there will be live music from Los Mitotitos and a catered lunch from a local Mexican restaurant. All food and drink is included in the ticket price, thanks to our generous sponsors.

We will provide a nice lunch with sangria and you can visit with your girlfriends.

We’ll have lots of opportunities to donate with tip jars and a silent auction.

Silent auction items include a print of historic downtown, autographed prints of the Denver Broncos and the Colorado Avalanche, and a fully stocked tool belt.

Our signature Habitat birdhouses will, of course, be featured for auction. The materials and craftsmanship for the birdhouses were donated by longtime local Jim Dorian. And if you know our board president, Kate Crawford, chances are you’ll be commissioned to paint one of Dorian’s creations. If you don’t own one yet, be sure to get your bid in — we can never have too many “Habitat Homes” around here.

Cash, check and credit cards will be accepted for the silent auction at the event. Only credit card payments are accepted to purchase tickets. All proceeds go directly to Habitat Archuleta.

Keep an eye out for our banner on main street and the flyers our partner families posted around town.

Families who partner to build with Habitat Archuleta contribute sweat equity on the jobsite and then purchase the home with a mortgage they can afford.

If that special vaquero in your life needs something to do while you’re gone, he can mosey on out to the jobsite for the day, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets or for more information, call or email the office at (970) 264-6960 or events@habitatarchuleta.org.