Fashion gala to help survivors of domestic violence

Photo courtesy Melissa Bailey

The team of “We’re No Princesses” includes Nancy Haines, Cheryl Bowdridge, Gina Boaz, Diane Brown and Melissa Bailey. Hiding behind the trees could be another surprise to reveal at Runway for Rise event on Sept. 30.

By Dee McPeek | Rise Above Violence

The teams creating outfits to model for the new fashion gala Runway for Rise benefiting Rise Above Violence are planning some surprises for guests attending on Sept. 30.

Our master of ceremonies, Gus Palma, will showcase the models and their creations. Each team will donate an accessory which our auctioneer Darren Lewis will offer in a live auction. The money raised from these items will be added to team totals as they vie to win the Pagosa Prada Award.

Audience members will not be left out of the winner’s circle. Guests decked out in dressy, fashionista outfits, shoes and hats will take home the “Mountain Glam,” “Straight from Paris” and “Head and Toe” awards.

Be sure to continue voting online for your favorite teams. Each $1 donation represents one vote. Teams know how the voting is progressing for their team, but not how their competition is doing. So, vote big and vote often at riseaboveviolence.org.

Don’t miss this evening of girly fun. Reserved seats are $75 and general admission, $50. Visit riseaboveviolence.org to buy tickets. While you’re there, purchase a bottle of wine in the Online Runway Wine Pull.

Generous sponsors have covered the costs of this event. Your dollars will be used to help survivors of domestic and sexual violence seeking criminal or civil legal assistance. The legal system can be overwhelming and confusing. Rise helps navigate these systems so survivors better understand the processes that can improve their and their children’s safety. From protection order assistance to legal representation, Rise advocates can help, and your donations make that possible.

Event questions? Contact Dee McPeek at (970) 317-3224.