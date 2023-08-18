Fulton promoted to captain with Pagosa Fire Protection District

Devin Fulton

Pagosa Fire Protection District

The Pagosa Fire Protection District proudly announces the promotion of Devin Fulton from lieutenant to captain effective Aug. 8.

Fulton began his volunteer firefighting career with the PFPD in August 2014. He was hired as a full-time paid firefighter in November 2017. His primary responsibility will be management of A Shift.

Each shift is assigned collateral duties to keep the department running smoothly and efficiently; A Shift is responsible for the purchasing and maintenance of BLS (basic life support) and first response medical equipment.

Fulton is qualified as a structure firefighter and wildland firefighter. He has additional training in vehicle extrication, hazardous materials, swift water rescue and ice rescue. He currently holds certificates for Fire Officer I and Instructor I.

Deputy Chief Karn Macht said, “Captain Fulton has been leading A Shift for over a year and during that time has met all requirements to be promoted to the captain position. He is an asset to the department.”