Colo. 151 paving begins

Illustration courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

Beginning today, Aug. 17, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will pave various segments on Colo. 151. Motorists traveling between Arboles and Chimney Rock National Monument should plan for full stops and up to 15-minute delays Monday through Thursday. CDOT crews will work as swiftly as possible to complete the surface treatment by the end of the month, however resurfacing operations are weather-dependent. Paving operations will take place from Aug. 17-31. Crews will pave multiple sections of the highway from Arboles north to the U.S. 160 junction.