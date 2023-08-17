Public Notices August 17, 2023

DISTRICT COURT, Archuleta COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2023CV030029 DIVISION NO. 1

COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

AND RIGHT TO CURE AND REDEEM

Plaintiff, Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association

v.

Defendants, NF COLORADO PROPERTY LLC

Sheriff Sale 2023-12

Regarding: Sheriff Sale of Real Property under Decree of Foreclosure, pursuant to Court Order and C.R.S. §38-38-101 et seq., County of Archuleta, State of Colorado.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS, Please take notice:

This is to advise you that a Sheriff sale proceeding has been commenced through the office of the undersigned Sheriff pursuant to a Court Order and Decree dated May 15, 2023, and C.R.S. 38-38-101 et seq., by Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, the current holder of a lien recorded on August 3, 2022 at Rec. No. 22204718, in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judicial foreclosure is based on a default under the Declaration of Restrictions Pagosa, recorded on June 24, 1970 at Reception No. 73297 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The Declaration and notices, as recorded, establish a lien for the benefit of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, against real property legally described as follows:

Regarding: Lot 12, Block 5, Lake Pagosa Park, according to the plat thereof filed for record March 13, 1970 as Reception No. 72998 through 73013

Also known as: 74 Gala Pl., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

NOTICE OF SALE

You and each of you are hereby notified that a Sheriff’s Sale of the referenced property is to be conducted by the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office of Archuleta County, Colorado at 10:00 a.m., on the 13th day of September, 2023, at 85 Harman Park Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; phone number 970-264-8434. At which sale, the above-described real property and improvements thereon will be sold to the highest bidder. Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.

**BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS SUFFICIENT TO COVER THEIR HIGHEST BID AT TIME OF SALE. **

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.

First Publication: 7/20/2023

Last Publication: 8/17/2023

Published In: Pagosa Sun

DATED in Colorado this 21st day of June,2023.

Mike Le Roux, Sheriff

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF:

ORTEN CAVANAGH HOLMES & HUNT, LLC

1445 Market Street, Suite 350, Denver, CO 80202

Published July 20, 27, August 3, 10 and 17, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Brian Shuchardt has filed to dismiss the protection order entered on April 14th, 2016 that restrained him from having contact with Donna Shuchardt in Archuleta County case number 16C20.

Published July 20, 27, August 3, 10 and 17, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Public Hearing Notice

The Mineral County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at a Regularly Scheduled Meeting on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 10:00 am at 1201 N Main, Creede, CO 81130 for the designation of activities and areas of state interest. The County will consider designating (or redesignating) the following areas and activities of state interest which apply to the entire unincorporated area of Mineral County:

A. Site selection and construction of major new domestic water systems and major

extension of existing domestic water systems.

B. Efficient utilization of municipal and industrial water projects.

For inquiries or to review materials regarding this designation, please contact the Mineral County Administrator’s Office at 1201 N Main, Creede, CO 81130, or call 719-658-2360. Interested persons may also submit public comments to countyadmin@mincocolo.com.

Published August 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Bruce Sinclair Dryburgh, Deceased

Case No. 2023PR30018

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before December 3, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Personal Representative

Audrey Herrera

2500 Merlin Drive

Lewisville, TX 75056

Published August 3, 10 and 17, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Colorado Division of Water Resources is beginning an effort to develop water measurement rules for Division 7 by conducting stakeholder meetings in Southwest Colorado during July and August. (Two meetings were held during July. One in Dove Creek and one in Cortez.) The first meeting in August, will be held in Bayfield on August 8, 2023, at the Pine River Library Community Room, 395 Bayfield Center Drive, Bayfield, CO 81122. The second meeting in August, will be held in Pagosa Springs on August 9, 2023, at the Town Hall Community Center, South Conference Room, 451 Hotsprings Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. More information can be found on the CDWR website https://dwr.colorado.gov/services/water-administration#div7-rulemaking, under the tab “Rulemaking – Division 7 Measurement Rules”.

Published August 10 and 17, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Notice of Annual Meeting 2023

The annual meeting and election of directors for Western Heritage Event Center, Inc. (WHEC), also the organizer and sponsor of the annual Red Ryder® Roundup® Rodeo, will be held at 6:30 pm on Monday, August 21, 2023 at the WHEC Building, 344 Hwy 84.

Only registered members of record as of June 22, 2023 will be entitled to vote. Proxy votes must be in writing designating the person who is to cast the vote (who must also be a registered member of the corporation) and have the signature of member and date. Proxies must be presented at the beginning of the annual meeting at registration. The maximum number of proxies any individual can represent is five. Current board members are: Diana Talbot, President; Keith Jacobson, Vice President; Pennie DeClark, Treasurer; Lisa Scott, Secretary; Lynn Johnson, Bob Kavli, Twyne Regester, all Directors.

Published August 10 and 17, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

COMBINED NOTICE – MAILING

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2023-004

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On May 30, 2023, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Justus Logan and Danielle Logan

Original Beneficiary(ies) Ernie Amos

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Ernie Amos

Date of Deed of Trust August 22, 2022

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust August 23, 2022

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 22205130

Original Principal Amount $1,989,000.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $1,989,000.00

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Non-Payment

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

A parcel of land lying and being in the SW1/4SW1/4 Section 17; SE1/4SE1/4 Section 18; NW1/4NW14 Section 20; Township 35 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M. and being more particularly described as follows, description being derived from plat entitled “Tierra Del Oro Subdivision” completed in July of 1991 by William H. Albert, COPS 26228, and deposited in the records of the Archuleta County Clerk on 30 July 1991 as Plat S-56, having as the basis of bearing North 10º19’’10” West (from USC&GS monument “Eight” to USC&GS monument “Echo”); BEGINNING at a 1/2” rebar with PS 26228 cap set for the Northwest corner at a point on the Easterly right-of-way of Tierra Del Oro Drive, a 60-foot easement accessing Mill Creek Road, also known as County Road No. 302, whence a 2-1/2” pipe with 2-12” aluminum cap marked “Metes & Bounds Chama NM T35N R1W S18/S17/S19/S20 1981 PLS 7241 NM PLS 26228 CO” set for the section corner common to Sections 17, 18, 19 and 20 bears South 14º31’’37” East a distance of 262.83 feet; thence North 77º06’’11” East, a distance of 1421.82 feet to a 1/2” rebar with PLS 26228 cap set forth the Northeast corner, being a point on the East boundary line of SW1/4SW1/4 of said Section 17; thence South 01º49’’58” West, a distance of 583.00 feet along said East boundary line to a 5/8” rebar with a 2” aluminum cap marked “Metes & Bounds Chama NM W16 S17/S20 PLS 7241 NM PLS 26228 CO”; thence South 00º21’’09” West, a distance of 836.85 feet along the East boundary line of the NW1/4NW1/4 of Section 20 to a 1/2” rebar with PS 26228 cap set for the Southeast corner; thence North 88º31’’19” West, a distance of 1190.55 feet to a 1/2” rebar with PS 26228 cap set for the Southwest corner at a point on the Easterly right-of-way of said Tierra Del Oro Drive; thence along said Easterly right-of-way as follows: 1.) North 01º28’’41” East, a distance of 793.42 feet to a set 1/2” rebar with PS 26228 cap; 2.) A distance of 94.70 feet along a curve to the left having a delat of 41º44’’22”, radius of 130.00 feet and chord bearing and length of North 19º23’’31” West, a distance of 92.62 feet to a set 1/2” rebar with PS 26228 cap; 3.) North 40º15’’42” West, a distance of 250.24 feet to the Northwest corner and point of beginning. ALSO COMMONLY KNOWN AS LOT 3, TIERRA DEL ORO SUBDIVISION

Also known by street and number as: 901 Tierra Del Oro Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 09/28/2023, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 8/10/2023

Last Publication 9/7/2023

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF SAID STATUTES, AS SUCH STATUTES ARE PRESENTLY CONSTITUTED, WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS SHALL BE SENT WITH ALL MAILED COPIES OF THIS NOTICE. HOWEVER, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE DETERMINED BY PREVIOUS STATUTES.

● A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE FILED PURSUANT TO SECTION 38-38-104 SHALL BE FILED WITH THE PUBLIC TRUSTEE AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED;

● A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO SECTION 38-38-302 SHALL BE FILED WITH THE PUBLIC TRUSTEE NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE;

● IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

● IF THE BORROWER BELIEVES THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN SECTION 38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN SECTION 38-38-103.2, THE BORROWER MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL, THE FEDERAL CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (CFPB), OR BOTH. THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

Colorado Attorney General

1300 Broadway, 10th Floor

Denver, Colorado 80203

(800) 222-4444

www.coloradoattorneygeneral.gov

Federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

P.O. Box 4503

Iowa City, Iowa 52244

(855) 411-2372

www.consumerfinance.gov

DATE: 05/30/2023

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

/s/ Elsa P White

By: Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Daniel L Fiedler #47916

Daniel L Fiedler, Attorney at Law 190 Talisman Dr. Suite D-6, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 (970) 507-8528

Attorney File # Amos.01

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published August 10, 17, 24, 31 and September 7, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: 970-264-8160

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Daniel L Fiedler #47916

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-507-8528

Case Number 2023CV30045

Plaintiff:

DAVID OLSEN

v.

Defendants:

In re: that Parcel of Land located within the Northwest Quarter (NE1/4) of Section 11, Township 34 North, Range 3 West, New Mexico Prime Meridian as more fully described herein and containing 0.19 acres more or less and all persons known or unknown who may claim an interest in said land

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF: DAVID OLSEN

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to Rule 105 filed with the Archuleta County District Court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the last day of publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing with 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado more particular described as follows:

BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF US HWY 160 WHICH IS IDENTICAL WITH THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 8 BLOCK 3 OF THE ASPEN SPRINGS UNIT 2 SUBDIVISION,

THENCE ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY; S77°03’19”W, 68.30 FT. TO A POINT,

THENCE LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY;

N15°36’10”E, 44.18 FT. TO A POINT,

THENCE; N17°18”52”W, 169.36 FT. TO A POINT,

THENCE; S38°03’50”E, 188.72 FT. TO A POINT,

THENCE; S15°36’10”W, 41.89 FT. TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

THIS TRACT CONTAINS 8,243 SQUARE FEET OR 0.19 ACRES, MORE OR LESS,

ALL AS SHOWN ON SHEET 7.04 OF CDOT PROJECT #NH 1602-133 DATED

05/06/2015.

Respectfully submitted this 31st day of July, 2023.

/s/ Daniel L. Fiedler

Daniel L. Fiedler

First publication: August 10, 2023

Last publication: September 7, 2023

Published August 10, 17, 24, 31 and September 7, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, Archuleta COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2023CV030031

DIVISION NO. 1

Plaintiff, Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association

v.

Defendants, 982 INVESTMENTS LLC

COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY AND RIGHT TO CURE AND REDEEM

Sheriff Sale 2023-14

Regarding: Sheriff Sale of Real Property under Decree of Foreclosure, pursuant to Court Order and C.R.S. §38-38-101 et seq., County of Archuleta, State of Colorado.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS, Please take notice:

This is to advise you that a Sheriff sale proceeding has been commenced through the office of the undersigned Sheriff pursuant to a Court Order and Decree dated June 2, 2023, and C.R.S. 38-38-101 et seq., by Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, the current holder of a lien recorded on August 3, 2022 at Rec. No. 22204797, in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judicial foreclosure is based on a default under the Declaration of Restrictions Pagosa, recorded on June 24, 1970 at Reception No. 73297 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The Declaration and notices, as recorded, establish a lien for the benefit of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, against real property legally described as follows:

Regarding: Subdivision: Chris Mtn Village 2 Lot: 17-18 CMV 2 Dec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Also known as: 449 Sam Houston Ave, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

NOTICE OF SALE

You and each of you are hereby notified that a Sheriff’s Sale of the referenced property is to be conducted by the Sheriff’s Office of Archuleta County, Colorado at 9 a.m., on the 4th day of October 2023, at 85 Harman Park Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; phone number 970-264-8434. At which sale, the above-described real property and improvements thereon will be sold to the highest bidder. Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.

**BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS SUFFICIENT TO COVER THEIR HIGHEST BID AT TIME OF SALE. **

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.

First Publication: 8/10/2023

Last Publication: 9/07/2023

Published In: Pagosa Sun

DATED in Colorado this 12th day of July, 2023.

Mike Le Roux, Sheriff

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF:

ORTEN CAVANAGH HOLMES & HUNT, LLC

1445 Market Street, Suite 350

Denver, CO 80202

Published August 10, 17, 24, 31 and September 7, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, Archuleta COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2023CV030031

DIVISION NO. 1

Plaintiff, Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association

v.

Defendants, 982 INVESTMENTS LLC

COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY AND RIGHT TO CURE AND REDEEM

Sheriff Sale 2023-15

Regarding: Sheriff Sale of Real Property under Decree of Foreclosure, pursuant to Court Order and C.R.S. §38-38-101 et seq., County of Archuleta, State of Colorado.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS, Please take notice:

This is to advise you that a Sheriff sale proceeding has been commenced through the office of the undersigned Sheriff pursuant to a Court Order and Decree dated June 2, 2023, and C.R.S. 38-38-101 et seq., by Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, the current holder of a lien recorded on August 3, 2022 at Rec. No. 22204797, in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judicial foreclosure is based on a default under the Declaration of Restrictions Pagosa, recorded on June 24, 1970 at Reception No. 73297 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The Declaration and notices, as recorded, establish a lien for the benefit of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, against real property legally described as follows:

Regarding: Subdivision: Chris Mtn Village 2 Lot: 15-16 CMV 2 Dec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Also known as: 469 Sam Houston Ave, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

NOTICE OF SALE

You and each of you are hereby notified that a Sheriff’s Sale of the referenced property is to be conducted by the Sheriff’s Office of Archuleta County, Colorado at 10 a.m., on the 4th day of October 2023, at 85 Harman Park Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; phone number 970-264-8434. At which sale, the above-described real property and improvements thereon will be sold to the highest bidder. Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.

**BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS SUFFICIENT TO COVER THEIR HIGHEST BID AT TIME OF SALE. **

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.

First Publication: 8/10/2023

Last Publication: 9/07/2023

Published In: Pagosa Sun

DATED in Colorado this 12th day of July, 2023.

Mike Le Roux, Sheriff

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF:

ORTEN CAVANAGH HOLMES & HUNT, LLC

1445 Market Street, Suite 350

Denver, CO 80202

Published August 10, 17, 24, 31 and September 7, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, Archuleta COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2023CV030031

DIVISION NO. 1

Plaintiff, Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association

v.

Defendants, 982 INVESTMENTS LLC

COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY AND RIGHT TO CURE AND REDEEM

Sheriff Sale 2023-16

Regarding: Sheriff Sale of Real Property under Decree of Foreclosure, pursuant to Court Order and C.R.S. §38-38-101 et seq., County of Archuleta, State of Colorado.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS, Please take notice:

This is to advise you that a Sheriff sale proceeding has been commenced through the office of the undersigned Sheriff pursuant to a Court Order and Decree dated June 2, 2023, and C.R.S. 38-38-101 et seq., by Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, the current holder of a lien recorded on August 3, 2022 at Rec. No. 22204797, in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The judicial foreclosure is based on a default under the Declaration of Restrictions Pagosa, recorded on June 24, 1970 at Reception No. 73297 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado. The Declaration and notices, as recorded, establish a lien for the benefit of Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, against real property legally described as follows:

Regarding: Subdivision: Chris Mtn Village 2 Lot: 13-14 CMV 2 Dec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Also known as: 489 Sam Houston Ave, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

NOTICE OF SALE

You and each of you are hereby notified that a Sheriff’s Sale of the referenced property is to be conducted by the Sheriff’s Office of Archuleta County, Colorado at 11 a.m., on the 4th day of October 2023, at 85 Harman Park Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; phone number 970-264-8434. At which sale, the above-described real property and improvements thereon will be sold to the highest bidder. Plaintiff makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.

**BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS SUFFICIENT TO COVER THEIR HIGHEST BID AT TIME OF SALE. **

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY.

First Publication: 8/10/2023

Last Publication: 9/07/2023

Published In: Pagosa Sun

DATED in Colorado this 12th day of July, 2023.

Mike Le Roux, Sheriff

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF:

ORTEN CAVANAGH HOLMES & HUNT, LLC

1445 Market Street, Suite 350

Denver, CO 80202

Published August 10, 17, 24, 31 and September 7, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

District Court Archuleta County, Colorado

109 Harman Park Dr.

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-264-8160

Plaintiff:

HILARI L. BELL

v.

Defendants:

THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA D. MURRAY, deceased, THE ESTATE OF RALPH C. MURRAY deceased; THE ESTATE OF JOHN MCCANCE MURRAY, deceased; DEIDRE R. MOORE; THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM MURRAY, deceased; PATRICIA R. MURRAY; PAGOSA LAKES LOCAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT; PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; THE ESTATE OF MARGARET A. PIZ A/K/A MARGARET A. PIZ CARDENAS, deceased; DAVID L. CARDENAS; SANDRA R. CARDENAS; AMIE JO PIZ; THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH F. PIZ, deceased; ASPEN SPRINGS METROPOLITAN DISTRICT; SUSAN E. HUNT; GRAHAM P. HUNT; KEVIN D. OVERS; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM UNDER OR THROUGH THE NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

Attorneys for Plaintiffs:

Zachary A. Grey, Atty. Reg. 49269

Frascona, Joiner, Goodman and Greenstein P.C.

4750 Table Mesa Drive

Boulder, CO 80305

Telephone: 303-494-3000

Facsimile: 303-494-6309

Email: zac@frascona.com

Case Number: 2023CV030033

Division: 1 Courtroom

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT(S):

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 21 or 35 days, as applicable, after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 21 or 35 days, as applicable, after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: August 10, 2023

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: August 17, 2023

Last Publication: September 14, 2023

Frascona, Joiner, Goodman and Greenstein, P.C.

/s/Zachary A. Grey___

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published August 17, 24, 31, September 7 and 14, 2023, in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Daniel Ray Wollenweber aka Dan Wollenweber, Deceased

Case Number 23PR30021

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to

District Court of Archuleta, County, Colorado on or before August 18, 2023 (date)*, or the claims may be forever barred.

Elisabeth Musetta Wollenweber

284 Whitaker Place

Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147

Published August 17, 24 and 31, 2023, in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF OPEN MEETING FOR HEARING

ON PETITION

FOR INCLUSION OF ADDITIONAL

REAL PROPERTY

WITHIN THE PAGOSA AREA WATER

AND SANITATION DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested persons that a Petition for Inclusion of additional real property has been filed with the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District. The Board of Directors has fixed the day of Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the hour of 5:00 p.m., at 100 Lyn Ave, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, as the date, time, and place of an open meeting at which such Petition shall be heard.

The name and address of the Petitioner and a general description of the property to be included into the District are as follows:

PETITIONER:

Fourmile Ranch LLC

Jonathan McCauley

1785 Terra Bella Dr.

Westlake, TX 76262

PROPERTY:

RURAL Sec: 25 Twn: 36 Rng: 2W 36-2W SEC 25 A PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN E2NE4; 36-36-2W; AND W2NW4; 31-36-1W

Commonly known as Parcel # 558125100017 or

5053 COUNTY RD 200

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

All interested parties may appear at such hearing to show cause in writing why such Petition should not be granted.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT.

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

By: /S/ Jim Smith

Chairman: Jim Smith

Published in: The Pagosa Sun Published on: August 17, 2023

Published August 17, 2023, in The Pagosa Springs SUN.