Online voting open for Runway for Rise Fashion Gala

Photo courtesy Lynne McCrudden

Wings Early Childhood Center staff members Becca Gartmann and Sienna Hunter will harness their preschool imaginations to produce their repurposed creation for the Runway for Rise Fashion Gala Fundraiser. The Princess Lollipops team is one of several taking part in the Sept. 30 event.

By Dee McPeek | Rise Above Violence

All of our teams are having fun as they craft outfits that will delight guests at the Sept. 30 Runway for Rise Fashion Gala.

Show your support for their efforts by voting for your favorite teams at riseaboveviolence.org.

Another way to cheer on teams is by becoming a team sponsor for $100 to $500. You’ll be recognized at the event and your dollars will be added to the team scores.

Your donations could put your team in first place to win the beautiful Pagosa Prada Award. This lovely gift is being created and donated by Yvonne Wilcox. Known for her work as an artist and graphic designer, she is diligently working on an award that will truly be appreciated by all members of the winning team. And they will have bragging rights for the next year.

Don’t forget to buy your Runway Wine Pull tickets online, too. Committee member Sherry Phillips has outdone herself assembling wonderful wines you will love. Tickets are $50 and there are only 40 bottles available to purchase. Just go to riseaboveviolence.org and open the Runway for Rise tab.

Buy your wine, support the teams and provide help for critical Rise Above Violence programs like housing. Your dollars fund emergency hotel stays, a three-week Transitional Housing Program and up to six months of rental assistance. Domestic violence survivors shouldn’t have to stay in an unsafe situation because they have nowhere to go.

Want to be a team sponsor or have questions about the event? Contact Dee McPeek at (970) 317-3224.