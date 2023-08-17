Marge McRae

Born Margaret Ellen Bezjak on Dec. 6, 1939, to Edward and Margaret Bezjak. She married James Price in 1955. They had seven children, losing son Danny in 1970. She is survived by her six children: Margaret Martinez (Anacleto), Jim Price Jr. (Lisa), Richard Price (Crystal), Cary Price (Shella), Tanya Rivas (Jeff) and David Price (Shannon). In 1974 she married John (Mac) McRae and added two stepchildren, Vicki Reed (Dean) and J.D. McRae (Barbara). She had 23 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Marge was a stay-at-home mom, a 4-H leader when her children were young. In 1973 she enrolled in nursing school and became an LPN. Throughout her career, she worked as a home health nurse, an EMT first responder, a well-baby nurse, a nurse at Pine Ridge care facility and a school nurse in Dulce, N.M., taking care of Archuleta County’s young and old.

Marge was an avid snowmobiler after moving to Pagosa Springs in 1977. She was an extraordinary gardener and operated Mar/Mac organic farm with her husband, Mac.

Marge went home to be with her Lord on Aug. 4. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mac, her parents, brother Edward and her son, Danny.

A memorial will be held for Marge on Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. at the Mar/Mac farm, 541 County Road 175.