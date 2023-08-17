Aspire’s Barn Bash slated for Aug. 25

Photo courtesy Aspire Medical Services and Education Aspire’s annual Barn Bash fundraiser is set for Aug. 25 at Paradise Ranch. In addition to tickets for the evening of food, drinks and dancing to live music, raffle tickets are currently on sale.

Celebrate life, love and fellowship at Aspire’s Barn Bash on Friday, Aug. 25.

Located at Paradise Ranch, the event features dinner, dancing and an adventure raffle full of exciting prizes.

You can purchase a table of eight or an individual ticket and it includes delicious street taco bar with smoked meats, dessert, a drink ticket, dancing, and live music by Mountain Alibi. Tickets are on sale at https://aspirepagosa.org/upcoming-events.

Thanks to the generosity of our local businesses, Aspire also sold raffle tickets for a chance to win more than $10,000 in prizes. Raffle tickets were sold online until Aug. 23 and will also be sold at the event, but we only accept checks/cash during the night of the event. You do not have to be present to win. This year you can purchase a raffle ticket for each specific prize you wish.

Our 11 raffle packages include restaurant gift certificates, furniture and home decor, pampering, soaking in hot springs and area adventures, shopping sprees, family fun, goodies for pets and more.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Aspire’s affordable prenatal care program and parenting classes.

Aspire currently provides services to more than 80 percent of all pregnant women in Archuleta County which include pregnancy tests, early ultrasounds, prenatal care, prenatal and parenting education and STI/STD testing and treatment.

Over the past few years, our prenatal clinic has helped lower the preterm birth rate and low birth rate percentage in our area by allowing disadvantaged women to see a quality MD for prenatal care up to 36 weeks.

In addition, Aspire offers free childbirth, prenatal and parenting education to all parents of children age zero to 3 years old. Aspire’s goal is to help all children zero to 3 years of age thrive physically, emotionally and socially during the most pivotal stage of development.

For more information, visit https://aspirepagosa.org/upcoming-events, contact Nicole Cotts at clients@aspirepagosa.org or call (970) 264-5963.