All-ages carnival games party and yoga storytime for kids tomorrow

By Carole Howard | PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

Join us at our free Carnival Game Design Contest playday tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 18, from 3 to 5 p.m.

At this event everyone can play the games entered by creative talent in our community and help the judges decide the winners. Games will be judged on playability, creativity and design. Prizes will be awarded in five age categories: 18 years and older, ages 12-17, 8-11, 5-7 and under 5.

Entries must be built ahead of time and submitted before 3 p.m. tomorrow, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m. Your game cannot be larger than 36 inches by 36 inches by 36 inches and you must be able to carry it in and out of the building without help of library staff.

Your entry must be your own creation, not a kit or other pre-built structure, and built by the person whose name appears on the registration. One entry per person, please.

Y is for Yoga storytime

Tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 18, beginning at 11 a.m., children ages 1-5 will stretch while practicing early literacy skills in a fun, relaxed way.

Activities calendars

Pick up monthly events calendars at the library so you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your family.

Paws to Read tomorrow

Tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 18 from 2 to 3 p.m., youngsters are invited to share their favorite books with Muppet or Maple, therapy dogs who love stories, at a free Paws to Read session.

Pokemon Club

on Saturday

If you love Pokemon, this club is for you. Bring your cards to a fun free event for ages 6-11 on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. when you can play games with others who feel the same way. No experience is required.

Music fun Monday

Pagosa Unplugged is free from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, for amateur musicians who would like a safe, supportive, non-bar setting to play, sing or both with other people. Anyone under age 18 is welcome with a signed parental permission, available at your library. For program information, contact Susan at (970) 946-3396 (not the library).

Read with a Ranger

Kids aged 4 and up are invited to a free Read with a U.S. Forest Service Ranger storytime and to make a nature craft on Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Action Drawing

for teens, tweens

This month we have a free art program for teens and tweens called Action Drawing every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. led by Dean Dempster.

You’ll take turns posing for each other in playful exercises and learn to capture the essence of your friends quickly and freely. You’ll also learn the basics of sketching figures, portraits, hands and feet. Registration is required.

Kickoff to Kindergarten

A free four-week school readiness program for ages 4.5 to 6 to prepare youngsters for the first year of school happens today, Thursday, Aug. 17. and also Aug. 24 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Activities will include circle time, group activities, playtime and storytime while exploring reading, writing and math. Parents can participate for limited time periods each week. Preregistration is required in person or by phone at (970) 264-2209. Attendance at all sessions is recommended.

Online author talks

There will be two more talks in August in our free online virtual series featuring New York Times bestselling authors with an opportunity to ask questions. You can listen live or access the recorded talk.

Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m. will feature “The Mortal Instruments” young adult fantasy series by Cassandra Clare.

Wednesday, Aug. 30, at noon will showcase higher education journalist Jeff Selingo, author of “A Year of College Admissions” which explores who gets into college and why.

Dungeons and Dragons

Next Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., join our Dungeons and Dragons game free for teens and young adults. Pre-registration is required because space is limited. Contact Josie@pagosalibrary.org to join.

STEAM program

Camp Connect is a free STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) program for fifth- through eighth-graders next Wednesday, Aug. 23, from noon to 2 p.m. Registration is required.

Wacky Wednesdays

for kids

Ages 6-11 are invited to get silly and play next Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Each week will be a different free fun activity.

Family storytimes

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. join us for a free educational hour of reading, singing and free play to build early literacy skills.

Writers support group

Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m., Ruby’s Writers Guild welcomes writers looking for opportunities, support, resources and camaraderie with other writers at this free gathering.

ESL class times

Free in-person evening classes take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and there is a change in the way the time is divided: 4 to 5 p.m. is reserved for beginners, 5 to 6 p.m. for intermediate and 6 to 7 p.m. for advanced students. Please help us spread the word about these classes to others in our community who would be interested, and contact us by phone or email if you have any questions.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Judy helps you with basic questions relating to computers, smartphones and tablets and also provide assistance in accessing any of the library’s online resources. No appointment is needed for these drop-in sessions, but it is important that you bring your device’s charger with you.

PALS/GED adult

education

Join Mark or Sally for free PALS sessions Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to help with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Downloadable books

CloudLibrary has a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audiobooks for all ages. To access this free digital collection, download the cloudLibrary app, answer a few simple questions, select AspenCat Union Catalog for the name of your library, then enter your library card number and four-digit PIN. Library staff are happy to help you set up your device if you need assistance.

Local author

We have two YA (young adult) books by local author Kayla Jones. “Torn” is a dystopian novella set in a world where four tribes — earth, water, fire and air —- are at war with each other for leadership. A 17-year-old named Remy Castillo becomes a ring leader of a quest to fulfill a prophecy. “The Veil” is a sci-fi novel featuring an 18-year-old named Fallon Blythe whose life is complicated by a forbidden relationship during quarantine and a strange conversation she wasn’t supposed to hear.

DVDs

“Now Hear This” is a PBS “Great Performances” series featuring Scott Yoo, violinist and conductor. “Happily Even After” by Jonah Paquette provides short, simple practices for a more meaningful life after hardship, heartache and heartbreak.

How-to and self-help

“Becoming Flawesome” by Kristina Mand-Lakhiani is a guide to living an imperfectly authentic life, embracing flaws and all. “Baking Yesteryear” by B. Dylan Hollis is a collection of 20th century recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s. “Amazing Origami Boxes” by origami master Tomoko Fuse contains 20 original designs with instructions and diagrams. “Origami Book” by Robert Harris presents instructions for simple to advanced traditional Japanese folding papers. “Origami Book for Beginners” is a step-by-step introduction for kids and adults. “Never Lose An Employee Again” by Joey Coleman describes an eight-phase plan during the first 100 days to help you keep employees on your staff. “Sing Your Name Out Loud” by pop music singer Jason Derulo offers 15 rules for living your dream.

Memoirs and

other nonfiction

“Rooster House” by Victoria Belim is a memoir of a Ukrainian family and their country’s past and present. “We Hold Our Breath” by Micah Fields is a memoir about the people and history of Houston. “The Art Thief” by Michael Finkel explores the life of a man and his girlfriend who stole art to display, not sell. “Sparkle” by the poet Atticus is designed to remind us of the beauty in our lives. “White House by the Sea” by Kate Storey explores the lives of the Kennedys at their summer refuge in Hyannis Port. “Bogie & Bacall” by William J. Mann celebrates the complex romance of these two iconic actors. “Secrets of the Greatest Snow on Earth” by Jim Steenburgh is the second edition of this guide to weather, climate change and deep powder in Utah and around the world.

Large print

“Preacher’s Purge: The First Mountain Man” by William W. and J.A. Johnstone is a western. “This Thy Brother” by Rod Miller features families of two elder sons heading eastward on the Santa Fe Trail.

Books on CD

“An Evil Heart” by Linda Castillo is the latest in the author’s Amish mystery series. “Obsessed” by James Patterson and James O. Born is a Michael Bennett mystery. “Crook Manifesto” by Colson Whitehead is set in Harlem. “All the Demons Are Here” is a thriller by CNN anchor Jake Tapper. “An Honest Man” by Michael Koryta is a crime story that begins with murders on a yacht.

Thanks to our donors

We are grateful to John Jury, Rosalea Connor and Medorah Bass for their donations of materials.

When we are open, material donations are accepted for the Friends of the Library at the front desk — not down the outside returns slot at the library or the drop box at City Market, please.

The Friends take fiction published in 2013 or newer and nonfiction from 2018 or newer. Limited workroom space means we can only accept one or two small boxes at a time.

Quotable quote

“You have to be willing to change. There’s so much involved with what I call status quo bias. People in a comfort zone. You need to say, ‘On occasion, this serves me and this doesn’t. It’s just a habit. So, let’s set that aside and move on.’ … [Aging is] an accumulation of knowledge and experience and options. Mixing and matching becomes much more possible with age.” — American dancer, choreographer and author Twyla Tharp in her book, “Keep It Moving,” which is available at your library. She lives and works in New York City.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, books on CD and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.