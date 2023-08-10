Voting open for inaugural Runway for Rise event

Photo courtesy Rotary Club of Pagosa Springs Radical, Radiant Rotarians team members Cindi Galabota, Kim Moore, Pat Love, Greg Langford pose for a photo during a work session to decide where their duct tape will go. The team is one of several participating in the upcoming Runway for Rise fundraiser.

By Dee McPeek | Rise Above Violence

Even the guys are getting on board for the inaugural Runway for Rise on Sept. 30.

The Radical, Radiant Rotarians are just one of our amazing teams competing for the highly anticipated Pagosa Prada Award.

How will they win that? First their friends, family, neighbors and even perfect strangers will go to riseaboveviolence.org/runway-for-rise and vote for them. Votes are $1 each and you can vote as many times, for as many teams as you like. At the event on Sept. 30, guests will vote with their dollars for their creation modeled by a team member. (Who knows which Radiant Rotarian will model?) Their special accessory will be auctioned off to the highest bidder and any team sponsorship they receive will be added to their votes. The final tally will reveal the winning team that takes home the Pagosa Prada Award that night.

Tickets to the event will go on sale in two weeks. Reserved seats for $75 and general admission for $50 will be offered. Watch The SUN for more details in coming weeks.

Adding to the excitement before the event is our Online Runway Wine Pull.

Feeling lucky? Visit the website riseaboveviolence.org/runway-for-rise and buy your tickets for $50 each. Your secret bottles of wine will range in value from $25 up to $80 plus. You could score a high-dollar wine while supporting critical local services.

Did you know that Rise Above Violence served 451 victims/survivors last year, up 52 percent from the previous year? More than 2,531 calls for help and support were answered. Survivors need our help. Join in the fun while ensuring advocates are available 24/7 to answer that call.

Event questions? Call Dee McPeek at (970) 317-3224.