Thingamajig’s 2023 summer repertory season rolls into August

Photo courtesy Thingamajig Theatre Company Ashley Woodson stars as “Pippi,” a runaway performer who finds herself at the center of a metaphorical storm after relocating to Armadillo Acres Trailer Park in “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts.

By Tim Moore | Thingamajig Theatre Company

As the scorching days of summer roll on, Thingamajig Theatre Company invites you to escape the heat and immerse yourself in a world of captivating performances.

The 2023 summer repertory season is well underway, featuring three incredible productions that have been delighting audiences since June. Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of “The Great American Trailer Park Musical,” “Jersey Boys” and “Godspell,” as the season concludes on Aug. 27.

In a world that often moves at a relentless pace, taking a moment to indulge in the arts can provide a much-needed respite (and air conditioning), and Thingamajig Theatre Company has curated a lineup that promises to transport you to different eras, cultures and stories, offering an unforgettable journey for theater enthusiasts and novices alike.

Kicking off the summer repertoire is “The Great American Trailer Park Musical,” a quirky and charming tale that invites you into the lives of an eccentric community of neighbors.

With a score full of pop culture references and uproarious humor, this production brings to life the trials and tribulations of everyday individuals in a manner that is as relatable as it is entertaining. Don’t miss the chance to share in their laughter, struggles and heartwarming moments that remind us of the beauty in ordinary lives.

Following in the footsteps of “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” is “Jersey Boys,” a musical extravaganza that pays homage to the legendary rise of the Four Seasons.

Set against the backdrop of the vibrant 1960s music scene, this production showcases the timeless hits and behind-the-scenes tales that catapulted this iconic group to stardom. Get ready to be transported to an era of classic melodies and a story of friendship, ambition and the pursuit of dreams that have resonated across generations.

Rounding off this spectacular season is “Godspell,” a theatrical classic that weaves together timeless parables with a modern twist.

Through a captivating fusion of music, dance, and storytelling, this production offers a fresh perspective on age-old lessons that continue to resonate in our lives today. Prepare to be enchanted by the energy, creativity and profound messages that “Godspell” brings to the stage, leaving you with a renewed sense of hope and inspiration.

As the curtain draws to a close on the 2023 summer repertory season, make sure you secure your tickets promptly as these shows are disappearing faster than ice cream on a hot August day.

Shows are at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

For tickets and show information, visit pagosacenter.org or call (970) 731-SHOW (7469).