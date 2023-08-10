Pagosa Peak Genealogical Society to hear about DNA testing

Photo courtesy Pagosa Peak Genealogical Society

By Dan Senjem | Pagosa Peak Genealogical Society

The next meeting of the Pagosa Peak Genealogical Society will be Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at the Methodist Church on Lewis Street (enter through the side door from the parking lot).

The public is invited to attend the meeting in person, or you can join on Zoom. For a link to join the meeting, you can contact Dan Senjem, desenjem@yahoo.com, or Carolyn Paschal, carolynpaschal@gmail.com.

Our featured speaker, via Zoom, will be Glenn York. He will speak on the subject of Y-DNA testing, the chromosome that follows the direct paternal line.

York’s current focus is on genetic genealogy. He took his first DNA test in 2005. He now manages DNA tests for more than 30 different family members, using all major testing companies.

York facilitates the monthly DNA study group for the Larimer County Genealogical Society and the Longmont Genealogical Society. York is past president of the Larimer County Genealogical Society.

He teaches genealogy classes and volunteers to help people with genealogy research at the Fort Collins Library.