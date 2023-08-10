Dancing with the Pagosa Stars: Only nine days left to vote

Photo courtesy Seeds of Learning

By Danyelle Leentjes | Seeds of Learning

The lights are set, the cameras are in place and the Dancing with the Pagosa Stars crew is ready for action on the dance floor the evening of Saturday, Aug.19.

After a summer of practicing, planning and pining for the Mirror Ball Trophy, our stars, coaches, emcees, volunteers and producers are ready to put on Pagosa’s virtual dance show of the year, Dancing with the Pagosa Stars.

This show will not only provide for an exciting Saturday night, but will also raise money to supplement tuition for children attending Seeds of Learnings, a local early childhood education center.

Our stars, Tim Wightman, Sherry Phillips, Gustavo Palma, Jessica Low, Josh Butcher and Becky Dietemeyer, have been working hard to perfect their dance moves and rack up the votes for themselves and, most importantly, the children at Seeds of Learning. Each $1 vote goes directly to the school to help pay for critical costs like a reduced tuition fee for the families that qualify, school supplies, teachers’ salaries, providing a hot meal to each child and much more. The star with the most votes at the end of the night will win the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy.

It is still anyone’s race, so vote for your favorite star to help them win. Voting is open through Aug. 19. Enter vote.dwtps.org into your browser to go directly to the voting ballot. If you don’t know who to vote for, visit dwtps.org to read their bios and vote for your favorites.

While your votes will help one lucky star win the Mirror Ball Trophy, a judging panel will determine the winners of the other five awards. The other awards include Best Showmanship, Best Male Dancer, Best Female Dancer, Best Costume and Best Paramount Video. Our judging panel will consist of volunteers from the Pagosa Springs community who are passionate about Seeds of Learning.

After a summer of hard work, we can’t wait to host a night of fun, dancing and fundraising starting at 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 19, when the doors of the Ross Aragon Community Center open. Whether or not your star wins the Mirror Ball Trophy, you will have the satisfaction of knowing you too are a “star” for changing the future for an at-risk child.