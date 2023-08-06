Quartz Ridge fire puts up smoke Sunday afternoon.

Sunday afternoon update:

The 19-acre Quartz Ridge Fire is burning approximately three miles into the South San Juan Wilderness. Firefighters are unable to directly engage the fire due to fire behavior, the remote location, and the risk associated with the terrain and working in dead and down trees. Fire managers are developing a strategic plan to suppress it should the fire move into terrain where we have the ability to engage. The fire, while highly visible from Pagosa Springs, is expected to remain in a very remote location in the South San Juan Wilderness. The Quartz Ridge Trail is closed to the public (#570).

The 2-acre Bear Creek Fire is burning approximately 2.5 miles west of the Weminuche Valley. The fire has been actively suppressed by air and ground resources since its ignition last week. These dead trees continue to fall across lines and compromise containment lines. Due to the severe terrain and presence of dead standing trees, firefighters are unable to directly engage at this time.

Fire managers are developing a strategic plan to suppress both fires, taking into consideration the risk posed to responders. A multitude of resources are being ordered to support these two incidents.

Saturday afternoon update:

The one-acre Quartz Ridge Fire was detected on the Pagosa Ranger District of the #SanJuanNF burning approximately three miles into the South San Juan Wilderness. The fire was detected via aircraft near Quartz Ridge, burning in steep, rugged terrain that is dense with snags.

Firefighters are not engaging the fire due to the remote location and the risk associated with the terrain and working in dead and down trees. Fire managers are monitoring the fire and developing a strategic plan to suppress it should the fire move into terrain where we have the ability to engage.

There are no closures in place, but hikers are recommended to avoid the Quartz Ridge Trail (#570).