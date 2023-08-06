New wildfire on BLM-managed lands in San Juan County: 100 acres, zero containment  

BLM Farmington Field Office



Crews from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and San Juan County are on-scene at the Lake Fire on Middle Mesa, northwest of Navajo Lake in San Juan County, N.M. Agency crews responded to the fire on Aug. 5.

The lightning-strike fire originated on BLM-managed lands and is approximately 100 acres in size as of this report. Vegetation in the area is pinyon-juniper, grass and shrub. The resources available to assist in containment efforts include:

Four BLM type 6 engines and one BLM type 4 engine

One San Juan County type 6 engine

Two fire-use modules

Two single-engine air tankers

One air attack

One very large air tanker

Structures in the area include powerlines, a home and approximately five oil and gas well pads.

Smoke Conditions: Smoke is currently visible from Arboles, Pagosa Springs and Highways 64 and 550.

Currently, the fire is at zero percent containment.

A red flag warning is in place until 8 p.m. this evening.

Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures. The New Mexico Department of Health Environmental Public Health Tracking website can provide air quality information. Visit https://www.nmhealth.org/about/erd/eheb/epht/ for more information.

The next update to this wildfire will take place today at 6 p.m.