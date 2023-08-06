American Mesa Fire burns southwest of Dulce: 400 acres

USDA Forest Service

Carson National Forest firefighters responded to a lightning-caused fire on the Jicarilla Ranger District [Saturday afternoon]. The approximately 400-acre American Mesa Fire is located off Forest Road 310E, about 16 miles southwest of Dulce, N.M.

Firefighters, with the assistance of air resources, took suppression actions to limit the fire’s growth and protect nearby natural gas infrastructure. Incident command staff are ordering more resources and coordinating with local agencies.

Smoke was first called in around 1:30 p.m. and the fire rapidly grew from there. It burned with high intensity in predominantly piñon-juniper habitat and is expected to grow over the coming days. Weather continues to be hot and dry, with elevated to critical fire weather concerns on Monday.

The public can monitor smoke on the Smoke and Fire Map, which currently shows smoke moving east. Tips for protecting health are available on New Mexico Fire Information’s Smoke Management webpage.

As the fire develops, public information officers will continue to post fire updates on InciWeb, New Mexico Fire Information and Carson National Forest’s social media channels (Facebook, Twitter).