Card of Thanks

Sisson Library

The Ruby Sisson Library would like to thank everyone who made our Summer Reading Party a success. We are fortunate to be a part of a wonderful community, which was evident at our party on July 28. Not only did we have lots of participation from families, but we also had a variety of community partners who took time out of their day to come to the party. We would especially like to thank all of the businesses and organizations that brought their vehicles to our “Touch a Truck” event. You all brought smiles to many faces. Thank you!

Josie Snow, Teen Services