WHIPS to meet July 25

By Nancy Ford
WHIPS, Women Helping in Pagosa Springs, will have its monthly luncheon Tuesday, July 25, at 11:30 at Gustosos Italian Restaurant.
The cost is $15 and all adult women are welcome. Please RSVP to (970) 946-1895.
