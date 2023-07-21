Public input sought on town’s Land Use and Development Code update

By Karl Onsager | Town of Pagosa Springs Community Development Department

The Town of Pagosa Springs Land Use and Development Code (LUDC) update drafts are published and ready for public review at www.mypagosa.org. The current drafts are considered 90 percent complete.

This means that the draft articles represent staff’s recommendations for modifications and additions to the code based on community input, town council and planning commission direction, and technical expertise. However, there may be additional changes based on town council direction and public comments.

The town needs your review and feedback to get the draft to 100 percent to move forward to the public hearing adoptions.

The town invites you to review the drafts and the corresponding change log, and provide feedback via surveys for each article. The LUDC is a powerful tool to implement the community vision established by the comprehensive plan. Your feedback is valuable to make sure the code is understandable and can achieve that vision.

Keep in mind, the LUDC only applies to properties that are incorporated into the town and not those in unincorporated Archuleta County.

You can also review the summary report for feedback on things like tiny homes on wheels, signs, the East End and Put Hill overlays, and more .

Staff will report the community response to the LUDC Topic Survey to town council on July 27 along with its recommendations. Staff anticipates bringing the revised code to a public hearing for the planning commission’s recommendation in September. The town council public hearing for consideration of adoption is expected in October 2023.