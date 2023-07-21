Outdoor club to hear from Josh Kurz

By Joe Tedder | San Juan Outdoor Club

The San Juan Outdoor Club monthly meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse, 230 Port Ave.

Josh Kurz, science teacher at Pagosa Springs High School, will introduce a new water supply infographic that he has developed to help answer the question “Where Does Your Water Come From?”

Kurz’s presentation will also address our local municipal and agricultural water system infrastructure, potential threats to our water supply, and whether our current water supply is adequate to meet the needs of future generations.

Since Kurz is a teacher, expect a quiz to start the “class” and maybe even a quiz at the end. The public is welcome to join us. The meeting starts with a social half hour at 6 p.m. with light refreshments.

For more information, please email us at sanjuanoutdoorclub@gmail.com.