None injured in vehicle fire

By Hailey Sams | SUN Intern

South Fork Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle fire on top of Wolf Creek Pass on Saturday, July 15.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck was pulling a Grand Momentum trailer and “upon arrival on scene command observed one vehicle on fire, fully involved with extension into the trailer and one propane tank had begun venting,” according to an information release from South Fork Fire and Rescue.

The release explains the truck overheated.

Two South Fork engine crews, along with units from the Pagosa Fire Protection District, successfully extinguished the fire with no injuries to passengers or firefighters, the release indicates.