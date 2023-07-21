Koltin Bassett achieves Eagle Scout rank

Koltin Bassett

Troop 807

Koltin Bassett, 15, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout on June 27. Koltin is the son of Ken and Shannon Bassett and has three sisters: Karaline, Shaelin and Shialee.

Earning the rank of Eagle Scout at a young age allows him the opportunity to continue developing the skills he has learned throughout his years in scouting. He pays this forward by passing on his knowledge to his fellow scouts. His generosity and kindness are immeasurable, and he serves as an example to those around him.

He is a member of Troop 807 of the Great Southwest Council, located in Pagosa Springs. Troop 807 is charted with Grace in Pagosa Church and supported by the Community United Methodist Church.

To earn the rank of Eagle Scout, a scout must complete requirements for six prior ranks and earn at least 21 merit badges. Of those, 14 are required to achieve Eagle Scout rank, then the scout must earn an additional seven (or more) badges of his or her choosing. Learning leadership skills and performing acts of community service prepares the scout to conduct a community service project, known as the Eagle Project.

Koltin has received 29 merit badges so far and completed his Eagle Project in November 2022. He hosted multiple food donation events for the Community United Methodist Church. By doing so, he was able to assemble more than 100 Thanksgiving dinners for families; feeding almost 400 individuals in the community.

Through the support of his family, friends and scouts, along with his own dedication, Bassett joins an elite group of scouts.