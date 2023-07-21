Expect logging traffic along some Forest Service roads

By Lorena Williams | Forest Service

The Pagosa Ranger District anticipates timber harvesting and log hauling along several National Forest System roads through the end of the year.

Vegetation management work on the district aims to achieve various resource objectives including, but not limited to, fuels reduction, wildlife habitat improvement and forest health, in addition to supporting local and regional wood product industries.

Forest visitors should watch for increased truck traffic and respect all trail and road traffic signs.

Roads impacted:

• Buckles Lake Road (NFSR 663).

• Kenney Flats Road (NFSR 006).

• Nipple Mountain/Aspen Spur/Porcupine roads (NFSRs 665, 024 and 735).

• Piedra Road (Sand Bench area) NFSRs 642, 631 and County Road 600.

• Blanco Basin Road (Blanco River Trailhead) County Road 326.

• Wolf Creek Road NFSR 725.

• Jackson Mountain Road NFSR 037.

These projects were developed in collaboration with the San Juan Headwaters Forest Health Partnership and are in alignment with the goals of the Rio Chama and Southwest Colorado Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Projects.

For more information, please contact Forest Service Representative Josh Merrill-Exton at joshua.merrill-exton@usda.gov.

For information on current conditions and recreation opportunities on the San Juan National Forest, call (970) 247-4874.