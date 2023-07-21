August plant walks on the Continental Divide announced

By Jean Zirnhelt | Weminuche Audubon Society

The final plant walk of this summer will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

This tour will explore wildflowers and medicinal plants of the Continental Divide, where we will find late-summer herbs, wildflowers and edible plants. Join us for a fun and educational ramble through the forest as we discover edible and medicinal native plants. The walks are free of charge.

There is always something new to learn when we explore with certified herbalist Lake McCullough. The Weminuche Audubon Society and Audubon Rockies are grateful for the opportunity to sponsor these summer plant walks with McCullough, who generously shares her wealth of knowledge with our community.

Participants on the August tour will meet at the Continental Divide Trail parking lot at the top of Wolf Creek Pass. Advance registration is required. Take U.S. 160 east for about 23 miles from downtown Pagosa Springs to the top of Wolf Creek Pass. Parking is on the right side of the highway, at the Continental Divide interpretive sign.

In order to handle increased popularity and demand for information about our local ecosystems, we will be conducting two back-to-back plant walks at this location. The first tour will begin at 9:30 a.m. and run until 11:30 a.m. The second tour will begin at 11:45 a.m. and go until 1:45 p.m.

There is a 15-person maximum on each walk. Please call McCullough ahead to reserve a space at (970) 398-0923 and indicate which time slot you choose.

The walks are about 2 miles round trip. Please be prepared for rugged trails and unpredictable weather, and leave dogs at home.