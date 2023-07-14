Unitarian Universalists to hear ‘An Experiential Exploration of the Sufi Path’

By Joan Ward | Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

On Sunday, July 16, at 10:30 a.m., please join the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and the Revs. Janess and David Sheets, at the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Hall or on Zoom to hear a presentation about the Sufi path.

The quest of the Sufis is to realize the ultimate truth and unity underlying and pervading all existence, and to fulfill the divine purpose by expressing that realization in their lives as love and service to all beings and things. This is reflected in the Sufi saying, “Make God a reality and God will make you the truth.”

A keynote of the Sufi path is to awaken the heart to discover the divine presence there and in the heart of all beings.

The Sufi approach is based on experiencing rather than on concepts and beliefs, as expressed by the 13th century Sufi Master Jelaluddin Rumi: “Enough of phrases and metaphors, give me burning, burning!”

The methods that the Sufis use in their quest are many and varied and may include meditation, chanting, sacred movement, music, prayer, universal worship, spiritual retreat, teachings, stories and poetry. In their presentation, Janess and David Sheets will focus on guiding participants to a taste of the Sufi experience, using some of these methods.

The Sheets are ordained ministers of the Sufi Universal Worship, spiritual retreat guides and senior teachers in the Inayati Order. They studied with renowned Sufi master Pir Vilayat Inayat Khan for more than 30 years and have served (and continue to serve) in many local, national and international roles in the Inayati Order. Now retired from careers in Texas child protective services and in consulting, they live in Pagosa Springs, where they teach Sufi classes online, guide spiritual retreats, and enjoy traveling and hiking in the mountains.

Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8991941305; meeting ID: 899 194 1305; or dial (346) 248-7799.

Masks are optional at this time. Social distancing will be encouraged and, to that end, the maximum capacity of the fellowship has been reduced to 25, a very good reason for arriving a few minutes early.

