Learn about Colorado native bees at July Audubon meeting

By Jean Zirnhelt | Weminuche Audubon Society

The decline of pollinator species worldwide is of great concern to people who study them and to people aware of their importance to life.

In an article posted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture website the message is clear: “Without pollinators, we don’t eat — it’s simple as that — and, at the moment, large numbers of pollinators are dying.”

A recent discussion of this topic among Weminuche Audubon board members led us to want to learn what we can do as individuals to support one of these important pollinator types: bees. This quest directed us to local bee lover Jen Doane with a request to speak on this subject at our July chapter meeting.

Doane is a certified interpretive guide and the early literacy librarian at the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library. Her love for bees extends to both honey bees and Colorado native bees. When she is not tending her bee hives, she is often found documenting native bees for the Colorado Native Bee Watch.

In Doane’s presentation, we will learn about Colorado native bees and their importance for a healthy ecosystem. We’ll discuss various species, supporting healthy populations and building native bee houses. This introductory presentation will spark an interest in bees and provide resources for future research.

The public is invited to join us for this presentation at our meeting on Wednesday, July 19, at the Community United Methodist Church on Lewis Street. Enter through the side door close to the parking lot. Let us know and we can open the main door for handicap entry. Arrive at 6 p.m. for snacks and socializing before the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. For those unable to join us in person, a link to a Zoom option will be posted prior to the meeting on our website, www.weminucheaudubon.org.