Card of Thanks

Town

I would like to thank the Town of Pagosa Springs for sponsoring the 4th of July Parade. The registration process and lining up of participants, floats and walkers was outstanding, as was the spacing out of floats with music so as not to conflict with each other. I want to personally thank the Pagosa Springs Line Dancers; people don’t realize how difficult it is for us to dance on a moving float. A special thank you to Walt Agius for his outstanding driving, Kenny Womack for handling the music and Larry Smith for loaning us his truck and flatbed.

Beverly Chester