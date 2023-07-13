Milton Frederick Lewis

Milton Frederick Lewis, a renowned artist cherished by many, passed away on June 29 at the age of 83 in Sun City, Ariz. He was born on Jan. 1, 1940, in Billings, Mont. His creativity and talent captivated art collectors from around the world, leaving an enduring legacy.

Milton is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 44 years, Pamela Lewis; and his children: Debbie Amberson, of Bozeman, Mont.; Laina Heathman, of Cedar Hill, Texas; Jamey Milton Lewis, of Litchfield Park, Ariz; Jeffrey Don Lewis, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; Sherry Kane, of Springhill, Tenn.; Michael Walkup, of Bethany, Okla.; and Tommy Walkup, of Warr Acres, Okla. He is also survived by his sisters, Lynette Hyde, of Oklahoma City, and Lynda Willis, of Corpus Christi, Texas. His memory lives on through his 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Milton was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 1957 to 1961.

Throughout his life, Milton found joy in his passions. For 21 years, he and his beloved wife Pamela resided in Colorado, where they relished their time playing golf, painting and operating the Wagon Wheel Gallery in downtown Pagosa Springs, where his wife skillfully framed and proudly displayed his artwork. In addition to his artistic endeavors, Milton took great pleasure in demonstrating and sharing his vast knowledge and skills with others. He found immense joy in mentoring and teaching aspiring artists, imparting his expertise to students eager to learn the art of painting.

Milton Frederick Lewis was not only a devoted husband, caring father and cherished friend, but also an inspiration to all who knew him. His love and passion will forever reside in our hearts and his art will forever touch the lives of countless admirers.