Stage 1 fire restrictions begin July 10 in BLM Tres Rios Field Office

Stage 1 fire restrictions go into effect July 10 for all public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Tres Rios Field Office within the boundaries of Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata and Montezuma counties, as well as the northwest portion of Montrose County and western half of San Miguel County, including Canyons of the Ancients National Monument. The restrictions align with local orders and guidelines to protect the public’s safety during high fire danger.

“Increasingly dry conditions and high fire danger require the Tres Rios Field Office to implement Stage 1 fire restrictions,” said Tres Rios Field Manager Derek Padilla. “We ask the public to please abide by these restrictions and remember that fireworks are always prohibited on public lands.”

Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, the following acts are prohibited:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire except within agency-provided fire grates at developed recreation sites. Devices using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel are permitted.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.

Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity.

Using exploding targets.

Stage 1 fire restrictions on these lands become effective at 12:01 a.m., MDT, July 10, 2023, and will be in place until further notice. Violation of federal fire restrictions is punishable by a fine of not more than $1,000 or imprisonment for not more than 12 months or both. In addition, those found responsible for starting wildfires will also face restitution costs of suppressing the fire.

More information about fire prevention is available online at: https://www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/get-involved/fire-prevention. Current fire prevention notices for the BLM Southwest District are posted online at: https://www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-information/colorado/southwest-district.