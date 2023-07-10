Chris Mountain Fire update July 10: 92 percent containment, 511 acres

July 10, 2023, 9am

Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team Three

Matt Spring, Incident Commander

Date Reported: June 28, 2023

Cause: Lightning

Size: 511 acres (no change)

Containment: 92% (up 14%)

Total Personnel: 309

Location: 12 Mile west-northwest of Pagosa Springs, CO

Special Note: This will be the final update from Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team Three. The fire will transition to a type 4 team; Josh Morris as Incident Commander.

Current Situation: The Chris Mountain Fire has reached 92% containment. The Forest Closure is still in place as firefighting resources continue to mop up, patrol and complete suppression repair activities. The forest roads can become congested with heavy equipment, chippers and engines. The public is urged to be cautious outdoors. The potential for new wildfires to start with active fire growth will increase as the vegetation continues to dry out with warmer day time temperatures.

Today, crews on both the west and east sides of the fire will continue to perform mop up operations, as well as secure the Devil Creek drainage. The hard work of firefighters on the southern end of the fire has resulted in minimal heat remaining in the uncontained fireline north of Snow Angel Ranch. Crews will stay in the area to patrol ensuring this area is safe.

A drone with infrared technology is being utilized to assist the crews in their mop up efforts. Very few hotspots were found by the UAV. (Unmanned aerial vehicle). Today, crews will once again work to seek out and contain interior hotspots. Suppression repair will continue, utilizing chipping and excavation equipment. This operation will concentrate on the FS road 681.

Weather & Fire Behavior: Temperatures will be in the upper 80’s with chance of thunderstorms from early to mid- morning and winds may gusts up to 35-40 mph. These thunderstorms could produce erratic winds and dry lighting. Weather conditions will remain hot and dry increasing the fire danger.

Closures: San Juan National Forest has a closure order in effect: https://bit.ly/ChrisMountainFireClosure. Please respect the closure area as the firefighters finish operations.

Evacuations: For evacuation information please visit Archuleta County Emergency Operations website.