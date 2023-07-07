U.S. 160 McCabe Creek culvert replacement complete

Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

The Colorado Department of Transportation has completed the McCabe Creek culvert replacement project on U.S. 160 in Pagosa Springs. Improvements include new drainage structures, enhanced sidewalk safety features, updated guardrails and more.

This project replaced outdated metal culverts with new precast concrete box culverts. The new culverts are more durable in diverse environmental conditions, such as excessive amounts of rainfall or spring runoff from the mountains and drainage basin north of Pagosa Springs. The new culverts also provide increased resistance to corrosion and debris-induced damage, improved hydraulic efficiency and an extended lifespan.

In addition to the culvert replacement, the project encompassed the implementation of riprap lined drainage improvements. These shoreline protection and structure stability enhancements have created a new upstream and downstream channel, enabling more efficient drainage under the roadway and minimizing the risk of flooding. The improved drainage system contributes to the overall safety and functionality of the roadway.

More safety improvements include updated guardrails and bridge rails to safeguard against vehicles veering off the roadway and promoting safer travel for motorists. Utilities that were replaced include a new waterline, gas lines, geothermal pipes and underground electric lines.

Additionally, sidewalk enhancements and lighting were incorporated into the project, promoting ADA-compliant pedestrian accessibility and safety. The improved sidewalks provide a more convenient and secure pathway for pedestrians, fostering a pedestrian-friendly environment in Pagosa Springs.