Photos courtesy Pagosa Springs Medical Center

The Pagosa Springs Medical Center Foundation’s Gala took place at the Alley House Grille on Monday, June 19. Themed “All Dolled Up,” the restaurant was lavishly decorated in peacock feathers, peacock colors and candlelight. Guests dined and danced to the tunes of Bob Hemenger. Proceeds from the successful gala will benefit the renovation of the Medical Wellness Building which will house additional medical services for the community.