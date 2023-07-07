Registration open for town soccer leagues

By Matt Zaborowski | Town of Pagosa Springs Parks and Recreation

Registration is now open for pee-wee soccer ages 3-4. The registration fee will be $45 for the first child and $25 for the second child. The deadline to register will be July 21.

Online registration will be available through the town website, or stop by the Ross Aragon Community Center to fill out a form. This program will run Aug. 7-31.

Recreation soccer

(5-12 years)

Registration is now open for soccer ages 5-12 years. The registration fee is $45 for the first child and $25 for the second child. The deadline to register will be Aug. 11.

Online registration will be available through our website, or stop by the Community Center to fill out a form. Play will begin in late August and end in late September.

Adult coed soccer (6v6)

Registration for adult coed soccer is now open. The team registration fee is $300 total with no individual fees. The deadline to register a team is July 14. There is a limit of eight teams.

Online registration will be available through our website, or stop by the Community Center to fill out a form. Play will begin late July and end late August.

Please call the Recreation Department with any questions at (970) 264-4151, ext. 233.