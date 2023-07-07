Community blood drive set

By Sharee Grazda | Special to The SUN

The next community blood drive will be held on Tuesday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Centerpoint Church, 2750 Cornerstone Drive.

Blood can only be given to a surgical patient, a new mother or newborn, or a victim of a catastrophic injury by a generous person donating ahead of time.

Because of you, others may survive and thrive.

Please join other local donors and sign up for an appointment at vitalant.org or call (877) 258-4825.

For a local contact, you may call or text Sharee Grazda at (970) 946-2760 for more information or to set an appointment.