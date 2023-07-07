Club 20 summer policy meetings set for July 13 and 14

By Mary Jo Coulehan | Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce

Club 20, “the Voice of the Western Slope,” will be hosting its first week of summer policy meetings here in Pagosa Springs on July 13 and 14.

Summer policy meetings consist of each of the 10 subcommittees reporting out on important issues and any policies that need to be revised before bringing those policies before the whole board in the fall. At this first week of meetings, the following important Western Slope issues will be discussed: telecommunications, health care and education/workforce development on July 13. On July 14, transportation and tourism will be highlighted.

These meetings are free and open to the public. They will be held at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds. At the start of each day, representatives from our federal offices will be in attendance to give updates on what our senators and congressional representatives are working on. If any of these topics are of interest to you or a group you sit on, this is a wonderful time to learn and network with other Western Slope leaders and community members as we see how we can make an impact in Denver on topics that are so important to our Western Slope way of life.

There will also be a networking reception at the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership site on Thursday, July 13, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. To register for the meeting, you can visit www.club20.org.

The second round of meetings will be held in Walden, Colo., July 27 and 28.

Issues that will be discussed at this round will be water, public lands and natural resource, agriculture, and energy. Both Archuleta County and the Town of Pagosa Springs, along with several other organizations in Archuleta County, belong to Club 20. The Chamber is a member of the organization and Mary Jo Coulehan along with Todd Weaver with the county and JR Ford are the county’s representatives. If you or your organization would like to find out more about Club 20, contact Coulehan at the Chamber at (970) 264-2360.