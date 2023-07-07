Build Pagosa receives $50,000 Opportunity Now Colorado grant

Gov. Jared Polis’ office

Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced the first 46 recipients of the Opportunity Now Colorado grant program to support the creation and expansion of innovative workforce and talent development initiatives across the state. These grants are intended to help connect more Coloradans with in-demand, high-skill, high-wage occupations.

Build Pagosa Inc. is a recipient of a grant supporting planning, community and employer research, and partnership development in the research or initial development phase of a program of around $50,000. (Amounts are rounded.)

“Across the state, employers are looking to hire the top talent that Colorado is known for. The Opportunity Now Colorado grant recipients announced today will help Coloradans develop the skills and experience our growing industry partners need and unlock access to good paying jobs,” said Polis.

The grant recipients announced are working to create and/or grow long-term partnerships between educational institutions, industry leaders and employers to develop the current and future workforce across Colorado. Emphasis was placed on programs that create intentional pathways between one phase of education or employment to another and foster opportunities for regional “learners and earners” to be more economically mobile.

“Innovative partnerships between educational institutions and employers have proven that modern apprenticeship and on-the-job training programs create solid career pathways. These Opportunity Now Colorado grant recipients will foster more of these opportunities at the regional level and contribute to a strong economy that works for everyone,” said OEDIT Executive Director Eve Lieberman.

Three grant tracks support projects and initiatives at various stages of the development process, including seed, planning and scale.