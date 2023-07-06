Tickets for Dancing with the Pagosa Stars to go on sale July 13

Photo courtesy Seeds of Learning Tickets for the sixth annual Dancing with the Pagosa Stars on Aug. 19 will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 13. The fundraiser benefits Seeds of Learning.

By Danyelle Leentjes | Seeds of Learning

Tickets for the most anticipated event in Pagosa Springs this summer are going on sale next Thursday, July 13, at 9 a.m.

You don’t want to miss the sixth annual Dancing with the Pagosa Stars, where six Pagosa Springs celebrities and their coaches dance their hearts out to win the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy. The winners will join the ranks of a highly admired group of Pagosans.

We are thrilled to announce that The Tim Sullivan Band will be playing live during attendee open dancing again this year. You can witness this spectacular event for yourself on Aug. 19 at the Ross Aragon Community Center, where the doors open at 5:45 p.m.

We expect to sell out quickly as in previous years. So, get an early start to purchase your ticket online July 13 at 9 a.m. at register.dwtps.org. No tickets will be available at Seeds of Learning.

All tickets must be paid for at time of purchase and reservations require purchaser address, email, attendees’ names as well as the star being honored with the purchase. Please visit the Seeds of Learning website at dwtps.org for additional ticket purchase instructions and for more information on our stars.

If you would like to sit at the same table as your friends, we highly recommend purchasing your tickets through one designated person. One person can purchase up to eight tickets. Like buying an airline ticket, this is the only way to ensure you will sit together.

Tickets include a delectable meal designed especially for you by Pagosa’s favorite five-star-rated fine dining restaurant, a cash bar serving beer and wine, a live performance by The Tim Sullivan Band, and a dazzling show by Pagosa’s star celebrities and their professional dance partners.

Can’t make it to the event but still want to support Seeds and your favorite star? Visit vote.dwtps.org and vote today. Every dollar equals one vote, and you can vote for multiple stars as many times as you’d like.

We hope you will join us.