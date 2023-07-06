Sunday Night Unplugged to return to St. Patrick’s Sunday

Photo courtesy Charles Martinez Charles Martinez will be the special musical guest for Sunday Night Unplugged at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church July 9. The service is slated to begin at 5 p.m.

By Heidi Tanner | Saint Patrick’s Episcopal Church

The Sunday Night Unplugged service is a special service open to all in the community.

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church’s rector, the Rev. Wren Blessing, is pleased to reintroduce this service, designed toward creating a space for meditation and prayer accompanied by music, thought-provoking readings, and the ambiance of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church.

The one-hour service will be held this Sunday, July 9, at 5 p.m. Our special musical guest for this first Sunday Night Unplugged since the COVID-19 pandemic is native American flautist Charles Martinez.

Martinez is no stranger to Sunday Night Unplugged, having played for this service many times in the past, and St. Patrick’s is thrilled he will be joining us as we begin offering this service once again.

Attendees can look forward to his beautiful flute tones and native stylings, with melodies that will provide the perfect accompaniment to periods of meditation and special readings.

Please join us this Sunday at 5 p.m. as Sunday Night Unplugged returns to St. Patrick’s with Blessing officiating.

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. All are welcome to be with us for this special service of music, prayer and meditation.