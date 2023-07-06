Aug. 20, 1931 – June 27, 2023

Robert W. “Bob” Jones died June 27, 2023, at Pagosa Springs Medical Center, with Margaret at his side. He was born Aug. 20, 1931, to Harry and Helen Jones in Deer Lodge, Mont. He and his wife of 66 years, Margaret, have three children: Rob (deceased)(Margaret), Kathleen Baca (Alex), and Michael (Vicki). They have 12 grandchildren: Rob’s children Mary Margaret, Clare, Felicity, Giovanni, Rosalia and Elijah; Kathleen’s children Andrew, Katie, Matthew and Rachel; Michael’s children Joshua and Anika; and 13 great-grandchildren. His brothers Don and Jack preceded him in death, and he is survived by his brother Lee (Norma).

Bob served as a Marine and then, after college and marrying Margaret, worked many years as a soil/range conservationist in Bridger and Columbus, Mont.; and Santa Rosa and Dulce, N.M. He managed the golf course in Santa Rosa in the 1970s and published Hey Lord and weekly newspaper columns. After building their home in Pagosa Springs, in 1992, he worked part-time at the Pagosa golf course for 11 years and later published “God, Grace, and Golf.”

Bob was active in the Catholic church in every town they lived, and he had a robust prayer life. His cinnamon rolls were a treat for those who came to visit, and his humor left family and friends grinning. He and Margaret were a team: moving, running the golf course, dancing at family celebrations, traveling to visit family, making a pilgrimage to Mexico City, cutting wood, praying, attending daily Mass and making their home welcoming to all.

Bob and Margaret are thankful for the love and support of the Pagosa community and the Montana (Bridger, Columbus) and New Mexico (Santa Rosa, Dulce) communities.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Aspire (pregnancy support center) in Pagosa Springs.

Rosary and eulogy will be Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m. at Pope John Paul II Catholic Church, 353 S Pagosa Blvd.

Eulogy and Mass of Christian Burial, followed by inurnment, will be Friday, July 28, beginning at 10:30 a.m. A meal will be provided immediately following the services, all at Pope John Paul II Catholic Church.