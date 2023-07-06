John Francis Byrnes, 73, of Pagosa Springs, passed away in his home on June 24, 2023.

John was born on Aug. 25, 1949, to Joseph and Muriel Byrnes in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He spent his first few years living in Mexico traveling with his father’s work eradicating foot and mouth disease. During his life, John lived 20 years in Alaska, 32 years in Washington and 13 years in Colorado.

After John graduated from West High School in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1967, he went on to study medicine at Mesa Jr. College for two years. He later completed the apprenticeship program at the Alaska Apprentice Carpenter School in Anchorage achieving the highest level in carpentry as master carpenter.

After completing the Carpenters Apprenticeship Program, he was a proud union member in both Carpenters Local Union 1281 (Anchorage) and Central Puget Sound Carpenters Local Union 30 (Seattle) for 30 years. In 1975 John worked on the Alaska Pipeline. John and Andra also owned their own construction company, Byrnes Construction, for eight years.

On Friday, July 13, 1969, John met Andra in Grand Junction, Colo. John and Andra went on to have two children, Johnna and Joe.

John was predeceased by his infant brother Daniel Byrnes and parents, Joseph and Muriel Byrnes. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Andra; his sister, Joanne (Charles); his children Johnna and Joseph (Sierra); and his much beloved granddaughter, Ember.

John loved adventure. He was passionate about skiing (at more than 30 ski resorts) and fishing on the Russian River in Alaska. He also greatly enjoyed camping, hiking, listening to music, visiting national parks and amusement rides. John was also an adamant supporter of the right to vote.

Services will be held at Tennyson Event Center (197 Navajo Trail Drive), Pagosa Springs, on July 22 at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate to the John Byrnes’ memorial fund, you can do so via mail at 58 Monument Ave., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or contact Johnna Thompson at (425) 577-0768.