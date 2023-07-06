It is with a broken heart that I, Emily Barker, announce the death of David Keith Stroud.

David died suddenly on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the age of 68.

David was born in Dearborn, Mich., and moved to the southwest as a nurse. He moved to Pagosa Springs about seven years ago to be with me in The Lost Valley of the San Juans. He loved the outdoors and hiking. We had many great adventures together. David will be missed by all who knew him. David was so proud of his two sons, Jesse and Brian, who live with their families in Ohio and Alabama. David requested that he be cremated and did not wish a memorial service. His older brother, Jerry, lives in Alabama with his wife, Becky. His younger brother, John, lives in Arizona. And, his sister, Tricia, lives in Ohio.

Hike on up to Heaven, David.