Coal Mine Fire update July 6: Red Flag weather warnings, 95 percent containment

A Nevada Team 1 (Type 3 Team) took over the Coal Mine Fire at 0600 on July 2nd.

Containment: 95 percent

Cause: Lighting

Size: 286 acres

Archuleta County and Southern Ute Agency

Timber Litter/Timber/Brush

The fire continues to improve in all areas. No smokes were located on the interior of the fire despite the area experiencing high gusts of wind throughout the day yesterday. Crews continued rehabilitation work and felled hazardous trees near road improvements. Patrolling and monitoring of the fire continue.

A helicopter remains attached to the fire but is available for Initial Attack within a 5 mile radius of the fire. Fire resources are continuing to be demobilized or reassigned to other fires.

FIRE WEATHER FORECAST: RED FLAG WARNINGS until 10pm. Warm, dry, and breezy weather with prevail at the fire site. Wind gusts up for 40 mph can be expected.

EVACUATIONS: The pre-evacuation order in place on County Road 500/Trujillo Rd between mile marker 15 and 18 has been lifted as of 5/6/23.

FIRE RESTRICTIONS: None. http://www.coemergency.com/p/fire-bans-danger.html

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS: There are no road closures in the area of the fire at this time.

TOTAL FIRE RESOURCES ASSIGNED: There are 46 people assigned to the fire from two jurisdictions: 1 Crew (Type 2), 1 Type 3 Incident Management Team (Powell, Team 1).